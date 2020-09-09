Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed headlines for bringing up his 101 goals for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2020 against Sweden. The match was hosted at the Friend Arena and the match had Ronaldo written all over it as he scored a couple of goals in the game leading the team to a 2-0 win against Sweden. With this Ronaldo created a few records for himself which were shared on social media. The Portugal star had to wait for more than six months to score his 100th international goal for the team. He had scored a single goal in the UEFA Nation League match against Luxemburg that put him on 99. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First European Footballer to Net 100 International Goals, Achieves Milestone During Portugal vs Sweden Match in UEFA Nations League 2020–21 (Watch Video).

Post this, the COVID-19 pandemic had led all the sporting activities to get suspended for an indefinite period of time. Now in this season, he was ousted from the first match of the UEFA Nations League 2020 against Croatia due to toe infection. Ronaldo was at the sidelines cheering for the team when Portugal battled it out winning 4-1. Now, let's have a look at a few records shared by the netizens on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored : - 67 goals more than Maradona - 38 more than Neymar - 39 more than Ronaldo - 33 more than Messi - 24 more than Pele • Only 9 goals to break the Ali Daei record and become the highest goal scorer for country.#CristianoRonaldo Cristiano pic.twitter.com/ctD5aIMWLe — Yuran Real Estate (@YuranRealEstate) September 8, 2020

Another one

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats for the Portuguese National team: 👤 Games: 165 ⚽️ Goals: 100 🤝 Assists: 40 Simply ridiculous.#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/DgcdL2edku — Faisal Sheikh (@FaisalS71193268) September 8, 2020

Last one

Meanwhile, you can check out the video of his goals below:

#CristianoRonaldo Ronaldo destroyed the goal keeper with amazing fire kick..🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AS9R3RMkES — TINKU (@NaMe_Is_TiNkU) September 9, 2020

101st goal:

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A GOAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KoPMwNLbtY — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 8, 2020

After winning the game, Ronaldo also took to social media posted a video of his goals and posted an interesting caption which read that he was super proud to score those goals. Portugal is in Group C along with the likes of France, Sweden and Croatia.

