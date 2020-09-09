Cristiano Ronaldo is on cloud nine after being the first European player to score 100 international goals for his nation during the UEFA Nations League 2020 match against Sweden. The match was played last night at Friends Arena where Ronaldo’s brace helped the team win the game by 2-0. Ronaldo brought his 100th goal by converting a penalty into a goal and then at the 72nd minute he scored yet another goal and led the team to a 2-0 win. After the match, Ronaldo took to social and reacted about the feat. He put up a video of his goal and had posted an interesting caption. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets His 100th International Goal, Twitter Reacts (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Ronaldo wrote, “Huge pride in this historic brand at the service of our selection! When I am told I can reach 100, I say it is not enough ... 101 goals for Portugal.” CR7 also used a football emoji and ended the caption by joining his hands. Needless to say that it was quite a pride for the Portugal star to score 101 goals for the side. Ronaldo had to wait for more than six months to bring up the 100th goal of his career. He had netted one goal in the UEFA Nations League game against Luxemburg that put him on 99. Post this it was the COVID-19 pandemic that halted all the sporting activities. Check out Ronaldo’s post below:

Even the fans could not keep calm as Ronaldo netted his 101 goals. The fans took to social media and shared the video and hailed CR7 for this feat. Portugal is placed in Group C along with Croatia, Sweden and France.

