Defending champions Mumbai City FC begin their campaign with a massive game against FC Goa in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Both these clubs will b aiming to make a strong start to the campaign and not take early blows in the play-offs race. Mumbai City is going through a period of transition with Des Buckingham replacing Sergio Lobera as the head coach. The English gaffer has barely had any time with the first team and it will be interesting to see how the team reacts to the change in management. Juan Ferrando’s Goa will have their sights on not faltering at the critical stages of the tournament as they largely do well in the group stages. Indian Super League Points Table 2021-22 Updated.

Rahul Bheke and Mandar Rao Desai in defence are quality Indian players that will help keep things calm at the back for Mumbai. Ahmed Jahouh’s passing abilities make him a standout performer in midfield and Goa will need to keep a close tab on him. Igor Anguolo could be deployed out wide but his ability cut inside the flanks makes him a proper goal scoring threat.

FC Goa have a key player missing in Brandon Fernandes due to a fitness problem and apart from him, everyone is available for selection. Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang and Alberto Noguera form the midfield for the Gaurs. 34 year Airam Cabrera, who has a wealth of experience playing in the Spanish second division, should lead the forward where he will have Jorge Mendoza for company. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

When is Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margoa. The match will take place on November 22, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the MCFC vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream. Mumbai and Goa both have quality in every department but the latter looks the more stable outfit at the moment. The Gaurs should win this by a single goal margin.

