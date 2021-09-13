The eighth edition of India’s premier football league, the Indian Super League is set to begin on November 19, 2021. ISL 2021-22 season will once again be played in its entirety across three venues in Goa as PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco will host the matches. Download ISL 2021-22 Schedule PDF For Free.

Indian Super League organisers on September 13, 2021 (Monday) announced the fixtures of the first 11 rounds of matches which will be played from November 19 to January 09, 2021, while the remaining matches will be revealed at a later date. Last season’s finalists ATK Mohun Bagan will begin their campaign against Kerala Blasters in Fatorda. EA's FIFA 22 Video Game To Feature 11 Clubs From Indian Super League.

ISL 2021-22 Schedule and Fixtures

Meanwhile, title-holders Mumbai City FC will kick off the defence of their crown in a tough encounter as they face FC Goa in Fatorda on November 22. Sergio Lobera’s men became only the fourth ever team to lift the ISL trophy in seven years as they joined record three-time champions ATK (now ATK Mohun Bagan), two-time winners Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC.

The first instalment of one of the biggest fixtures in Indian football – The Kolkata Derby – between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal is scheduled to be held on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The two clubs met for the first time in ISL last season.

This season, the Indian Super League has also introduced a late 9:30 pm kick-off for its Saturday double-headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm IST.

