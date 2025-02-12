A crucial encounter awaits Indian Super League (ISL) on February 12 as FC Goa will take on Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. FC Goa are still alive in the title race which is currently being led by Mohun Bagan Super Giant. FC Goa have five matches left and winning all can take them to figure of 51 points. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have four matches left so FC Goa have to hope a few results go their way and win all the remaining matches. In consideration of that, this match against Mumbai City FC is a very important tie for FC Goa and dropping points here would mean their ISL 2024-25 shield hopes will sink further. Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Set To Host Indian Men’s Team’s Two International Football Matches in March.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC, who are at the fifth position in the points table will target extending their stronghold against the Gaurs, since they are unbeaten in their previous 13 ISL encounters against them. Mumbai City FC have won eight times and drawn on five occasions. A triumph in Mumbai will have them cap off the league double over FC Goa for the fourth time. Mumbai City FC have been defensively resolute at home, recording shutouts in their last two home encounters. Given FC Goa have scored in all their 19 games, it will be a tough battle between a strong attack and a solid defence.

When is Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Wednesday, February 12. The Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena at Mumbai and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. The Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live telecast will be available on the Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live streaming online for free. It is likely to be a high scoring match with FC Goa having the final edge.

