Mumbai City FC will cross swords with Kerala Blasters in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on January 8, 2022 (Sunday). Both teams are in great run of form and will aim to topple Hyderabad FC from the top of the league table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Hyderabad FC Move to Top Spot With Win Over FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC have had a consistently strong campaign so far. Under the able leadership of Coach Des Bucckingham, Mumbai FC have played some eye-catching football. Gradually as the season progressed, they kept on getting better. Indian players like Bipin Singh, Lallinzuala Chhangte, Apuia have delivered some great performances and that has added an extra threat combined with the presence of some quality foreigners. Playmaker Greg Stewart has acted as the focal point of the team. Currently they are chasing Hyderabad FC in the race for the top of the points table.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, after a stuttering start have gathered some solid momentum. They have won seven out of their last eight games. Coach Ivan Vukomanovic has shown flexibility in tactics. Variation in formations like Adrian Luna dropping in midfield has contributed to their ‘Horses for Courses’ ideology and kept them amongst positive results. Foreigners Ivan Kaliyuzhni and Dimitris Diamantakos has shown good form. But if they can’t close the gaps in their defence, they might suffer against an in-form Mumbai City FC. AIFF Unveils Strategic Roadmap 'Vision 2047' With Goal of Making India One of Asia's Top Footballing Nations.

When Is Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on January 8, 2022 (Sunday). The MCFC vs KBFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

