Mumbai City FC hasn't been able to win a single game of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage and hence won't be heading to the next round of the tournament. Out of the five games played in the ACL 2023-24, Mumbai City FC has faced defeat in all of them. Navbahor will be heading to India to play their next match of ACL 2023-24 against Mumbai City FC. Mumbai City FC sits in the last spot of Group D. The last time both teams met in the ACL 2023-24 group stage, Navbahor managed to Mumbai City FC with a scoreline of 3-0. Even Mumbai City FC hasn't scored a goal in the ACL 2023-24 season but has conceded 15 goals in five matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Blows Kisses to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Match in Saudi Pro League 2023–24, Video Goes Viral!

The Uzbekistan side Navbahor is playing decently well in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 as they have managed to win three out of five matches of the group stage campaign and sit at the second spot in the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Al-Hilal tops Group D with zero losses and 13 points. Mumbai City FC will be playing for pride in the final matchday of the group stage of ACL 2023-24. The matchday six game between Mumbai City FC and Navbahor will be played in India only.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match will be played on Monday, December 4 at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, India. The Group D match is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Together We Can Change the Planet' Lionel Messi Shares Awareness Message About Protecting the Earth in Inspirational Video for COP28

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 1 SD/HD.

Is Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor, AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. Mumbai City FC will be looking forward to ending their ACL 2023-24 campaign with a win as they haven't been able to win a single game yet.

