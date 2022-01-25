Mumbai City would desperately seek a return to winning ways when they face NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Tuesday, January 25. The game has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Defending champions Mumbai started the season on a high and they even held on to the top spot on the ISL 2021-22 points table for a while. But a 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters back last year in December, seemed to bring a turnaround in their campaign and Des Buckingham's men are yet to win since then. Ever since that loss, Mumbai City have played four games that yielded two draws and as many defeats. Now, they have the opportunity to turn around their campaign when they face 10th placed NorthEast United. Manchester United’s Anthony Martial Reportedly Set To Join Sevilla on Loan Deal for Remainder of the Season

The Highlanders have also not won in four matches and it increasingly looks like their challenge for a spot in the top four is fading away. Well, Khalid Jamil would have to rally his men and inspire them to a win over the defending champions, a result that can breath some new life into their stuttering campaign. Let us look at the live streaming details of this match.

When is Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa. The match will take place on January 25, 2021 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the MCFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

