Mumbai City are one of the favourites to win this season’s Indian Super League but their performances in the opening two games so far certainly do not merit such talks. They lost their opener against NEUFC and needed a stoppage-time winner against ten men Goa to cross the finish line. Next up for them is East Bengal, who are yet to register a point. Robbie Fowler is a relatively unknown figure in the world of coaching and has his task cut out against the Islanders. But the game should have no shortage of quality with both sides boasting of decent players. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Ahead of the Mumbai City versus East Bengal game, we take a look at five players to watch out.

Ahmed Jahouh – Mumbai City will be relieved their star midfielder is back in action after serving a game ban. His ability to find players with defence-splitting passes is next to none in the Islander’s squad.

Adam Le Fondre – The English striker is coming into the ISL with a big reputation, and we are ye to see him in full swing. He needs his wide players to play those early crosses for him to latch on to a few.

Bartholomew Ogbeche – He may have been benched against Goa, but Bartholomew Ogbeche is a quality player that will come in handy for Mumbai City FC. He can be an impact substitute against East Bengal when the defence begins to tire out.

Matti Steinmann – The German midfielder was very tidy with his passing against ATK Mohan Bagan and always looked to play the ball forward rather than those safe square passes. If he is accorded space against Mumbai, the Islanders could be in trouble.

Danny Fox – With his side looking to avoid a second straight defeat, central defender Danny Fox’s role is of paramount significance. The former England U21 international needs to utilise all his experience in leading his team to glory against a quality team.

This game could be a cagey affair with few chances. It might need a moment of brilliance to separate the sides.

