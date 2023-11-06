Namdhari FC will take on Inter Kashi in the upcoming match of I-League 2023-24 on Monday, November 6. The match will commence at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Namdhari Stadium, Punjab, India. The important I-League 2023-24 match between Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide a live telecast of the match. The Fancode app and website can also be used to watch the live streaming of the game. Gokulam Kerala FC 4-1 NEROCA, I-League 2023-24: Alex Sanchez Stars as Former Champions Register Dominant Victory

Namdhari vs Inter Kashi, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Battle ready in Namdhari! ⚔️ Time to bounce back as we take on fellow I-League debutants Namdhari today at 2 pm! Come on lads!#InterKashi #HarHarKashi #IndianFootball #ILeague pic.twitter.com/xe0fp1JJEU — Inter Kashi (@InterKashi) November 6, 2023

Both Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi will be looking forward to clinching a victory in the upcoming game both teams are winless in the I-League 2023-24 season. Namdhari FC has played one match that ended up in a draw. Inter Kashi has played two matches, the first match ended up in a draw for them and they lost their second match 4-1 to Sreenidi Deccan.

As per the points table Namdhari FC sits in the seventh spot with one draw in one match. Inter Kashi sits in the 10th spot after two games. For both Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi this is the chance to make a comeback at the start of the season as both teams are currently winless.

