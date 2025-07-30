Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: While Namdhari FC will be playing their first match in the Durand Cup 2025, South United FC have already played a couple, so the stakes are very different. South United FC played their first match against the giants East Bengal FC, which was the campaign opener at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan aka Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The outcome was a horrendous 5-0 defeat. Durand Cup 2025: Makakmayum Daniyal Scores Hat-Trick As South United FC Draw 3–3 With Indian Air Force Football Team.

Next, South United FC faced Indian Air Force FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. Here, the fans witnessed a 3-3 thriller, where South United FC managed a draw, riding on Daniyal's hat-trick. The Namdhari FC vs South United FC Durand Cup 2025 match is a do-or-die for South United FC, having not tasted victory yet in the competition. For Namdhari FC, the stakes aren't any lighter, as a win will only lift their hopes and boost their morale ahead of tough encounters against sides like East Bengal FC.

Namdhari FC vs South United Durand Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Namdhari FC vs South United, Durand Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, July 30 Time 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Namdhari FC vs South United Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Namdhari FC vs South United Durand Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Wednesday, July 30. The Namdhari FC vs South United match is organized to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Namdhari FC vs South United Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Namdhari FC vs South United Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. Durand Cup 2025: Luka Majcen’s Late Strike Seals Historic 2–1 Victory for Diamond Harbour FC Against Mohammedan Sporting Club.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Namdhari FC vs South United Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Namdhari FC vs South United Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

