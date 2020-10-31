Paris Saint-Germain could be without star player Neymar when they visit Nantes for their next Ligue 1 2020-21 fixture on November 1 (Sunday). The French champions can consolidate their place atop the points table with a win over the 15th placed Nantes, who have won just one in their last six games. PSG are on a six-match winning streak and will hope to continue with the same run against Nantes. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2020-21 match should scroll down for all information.

Christian Gourcuff’s side have been dented by a number of coronavirus cases in the camp. They are already without Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Kalifa Coulibaly and Sebastien Corchia due to positive COVID-19 results. PSG, on the other, could be without Neymar who had to be replaced in the first-half against Istanbul Basaksehir. Angel di Maria is still suspended while Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat are out with injury.

When is Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match? Know Week 29 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain match in Ligue 1 2020-21 will take place on November 1 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Fans in India will unfortunately not be able to watch the Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters available for Ligue 1 2020-21 in India to live telecast the games. Fans, however, need not worry as they can always watch the matches live on online platforms.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2020-21 Season Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2020-21 match online. FanCode will be live streaming the matches online for its fans in India. Viewers can tune into the FanCode website or the FanCode app to catch the live streaming and enjoy the match live.

