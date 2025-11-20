Paris Saint Germain have been one of the worst performing sides in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season with three losses on the bounce. A goal difference of -6 means the French side are 17th in the points table. They face Bayern Munich at home this evening, a contest they need to win by all accounts in order to mount a comeback this term. Opponents Bayern Munich lost their first game Barcelona but have since won twice to steadily catch up with the top teams. PSG Defender Achraf Hakimi Reflects on Winning African Footballer of the Year Award, Says ‘Proud Moment for Me’.

Eva Gaetino and Griedge Mbock Bathy in central defence will need to impose themselves on the game in order to keep the Bayern Munich strikers at bay. Sakina Karchaoui and Jennifer Echegini are not expected to venture forward much and will act as a cover for the backline. Romée Leuchter will be leading the attacking line for PSG in the final third with Jackie Groenen as the attacking midfielder behind her.

Lea Schuller and Franziska Kett will be the two attackers for Bayern Munich in the final third and the duo will keep the PSG backline on their toes. Momoko Tanikawa is the midfield ace for the German side and will control the tempo of the game. Expect Jovana Damnjanović and Georgia Stanway to push forward and support with the attacking play from midfield.

When is PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Arsenal vs Real Madrid Date Friday, November 21 Time 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris, France Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

PSG Women will clash with Bayern Munich Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Friday, November 21. The PSG vs Bayern Munich WUCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France, and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below. Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao Out for at Least Two Weeks With Groin Injury.

How to Watch Live Streaming of PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Bayern Munich will make light work of PSG in this tie and expect the visitors to clinch a 0-3 victory here.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).