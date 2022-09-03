Paris Saint Germain will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season as they take on Nantes in the latest round of Ligue 1 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim. Meanwhile, fans searching for Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Deadline Day 2022: Major Transfers Across Top Five Leagues on Final Day of Summer Window.

PSG are one of the three teams with identical win-loss records after four games in Ligue 1 and will be aiming to build on that as they look to become the outright leaders. Meanwhile, Nantes have had a difficult start with one win in four games and will be hoping to improve on that.

When is Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes. The game will be held on September 03, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Nantes vs PSG match on Voot Select app.

