The 2022 summer transfer window came to a close on September 01, 2022, and the final day was as busy as expected. A number of teams were active in the market to get deals over the line as they looked to strengthen their teams for the 2022-23 footballing season. This saw a number of players change clubs on the last day of the summer transfer window. We take a look at the major transfers that took place on Deadline Day 2022. Premier League 2022-23 Deadline Day Transfers: Here is the List of Top Players Who Joined the English Teams This Summer.

The Premier League clubs once again spent big during the transfer window as the clubs from England crossed the £1 billion mark. Barcelona were one of the most active teams in Spain. Meanwhile, Juventus and Bayern Munich got some crucial deals over the line. PSG spent wisely getting some fresh faces on board while Machester United after much frustration were able to get the players they wanted this summer.

Major Deadline Day 2022 Transfers

Antony to Manchester United

Manchester United were able to sign Antony just before the end of the transfer window. The Premier League side paid £85 million to Ajax for the Brazilian superstar.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea

The Gabon international joined the Blues on the final day of the summer transfer window. Chelsea paid a £10 million fee for the former Arsenal striker to sign him from Barcelona.

Hector Bellerin to Barcelona

The Spanish full-back returned to his boyhood club on a one-year deal. Bellerin came through the ranks of La Masia and after terminating his contract with Arsenal, joined the Catalonian side until 2023.

Arthur Melo to Liverpool

Desperate for a midfielder, Liverpool managed to acquire the services of the Brazilian on a one-year loan deal. Arthur Melo was looking to part ways with Juventus this summer.

Marcos Alonso to Barcelona

The Spanish international has been linked with a move to Barcelona all summer and has managed to secure the transfer on the final day. The defender terminated his contract with Chelsea before joining the Catalan giants.

Carlos Soler to PSG

Paris have been active in this transfer window and recruited the Spanish international on the final day. The Parisians paid a fee of €20m to Valencia to sign the forward on a five-year deal.

Billy Gilmour to Brighton

Chelsea parted ways with one of their star youngsters as Brighton signed the Scotsman on deadline day. The Blues have not included a buy-back clause for the midfielder.

Sergino Dest to AC Milan

Barcelona loaned out the United States international to AC Milan on a year-long deal. The Italian giants will have an option to buy the fullback at the end of the year.

Denis Zakaria to Chelsea

Chelsea reinforced their midfield with the loan signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus. The Italians have included an option for the Blues to buy the midfielder once the season ends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).