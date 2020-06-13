Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per IST

Coppa Italia Free Live Streaming Online: Napoli and Inter Milan lock horn in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final clash with Juventus waiting for them in the finals of the competition. Inter Milan travel to Naples hoping to overturn a narrow 1-0 deficit after losing the first leg at home. It is the first competitive game for both these Italian giants post the COVID 19 pandemic stopped all sporting events in Italy. Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli are sixth in the Italian Serie A currently while Antonio Conte’s Inter at third. Both these clubs have quality names in the squad which sets up a mouth-watering encounter in prospect. Although Napoli are a tough team to beat at home, Antonio Conte has always come up with the good when the chips are down. NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match.

Kostas Manolas and Kevin Malcuit are out of Napoli’s matchday squad owing to fitness issues, but apart from the duo, everyone is available for selection. Fabian Ruiz scored the solitary goal in the first leg, and Inter Milan will have an eye on his movements in the forward areas. Kalidou Koulibaly did not feature in the previous meeting between Napoli and Inter Milan, but Gennaro Gattuso may opt for his services this time around.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku make up for a formidable strike partnership for Inter Milan and with the return of Alexis Sanchez from an ankle injury, getting a goal should not be a problem for the visitors. At the back though there are concerns with Diego Godin struggling to be fit for the contest. Christian Eriksen can weave his magic in midfield provided the likes of Marcelo Brozovic keep Napoli’s attackers at bay. Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Lorenzo Insigne, Lautaro Martinez And Other Players to Watch Out for.

Napoli vs Inter Milan 2019-20 Semi-Final Schedule 2nd leg, Match Time and Venue

Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final match between Napoli and Inter Milan will be played at the Stadio San Paolo Stadium in Naples on June 14, 2020 (Saturday mid-night). The NAP vs INT football match of Coppa Italia semi-finals is scheduled to be held at 00:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Napoli vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final 2nd leg Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Napoli vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final clash will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcasters available for Coppa Italia in India. Fans can, however, follow the official social media pages of both Napoli and Inter Milan to stay updated with the semi-final encounter.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 2 Preview, Possible Line-Ups

Napoli vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Match Semi-Final 2nd leg Free Live Streaming Online in India

The 2nd leg of Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final match will also not be live-streamed on any channel in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament in India. Moments from the match, including goals and live scores, will, however, be available on online platforms. Both Napoli and Inter Milan like to attack from the onset, and a scored draw looks the most likely outcome from this leg thus eliminating Inter Milan.

