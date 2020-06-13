Coronavirus in India: Live Map

NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 09:55 AM IST
NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Lorenzo Insigne and Romelu Lukaku (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Inter Milan will be hoping to overturn a 0-2 deficit when they visit Napoli for the second and deciding leg of their Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final clash on Sunday. Antonio Conte’s side currently trail Napoli thanks Fabian Ruiz’s winner at the San Siro in February and Inter more than just a goal to advance. Gennaro Gattuso’ side, however, can progress into the final with a clean sheet. Both teams will be returning to action for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic froze the football season back in March. Meanwhile, fans searching for the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final clash, should scroll down. Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Lorenzo Insigne, Lautaro Martinez And Other Players to Watch Out for.

Both sides are returning to footballing action for the first time in over three months and will miss a couple of players due to injuries. Napoli centre-back Kostas Manolas will miss the semi-final clash after picking up an injury in training while Juventus midfielder Matias Vecino is out also out of the match. Diego Godin is also a major doubt for the clash and could sit out.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic (INT) should be selected as the custodian for this clash.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (NAP) and Milan Skriniar (INT) would be the three defenders for this fantasy team.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Nicolo Barella (INT), Christian Eriksen (INT), Marcelo Brozovic (INT) and Piotr Zielinski (NAP) would be the midfielders.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Inter Milan duo Romelu Lukaku (INT) and Lautaro Martinez (INT) will be joined by Serie A top-scorer Lorenzo Insigne (NAP) in the three-man attacking line.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Samir Handanovic (INT), Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (NAP), Milan Skriniar (INT) Nicolo Barella (INT), Christian Eriksen (INT), Marcelo Brozovic (INT), Piotr Zielinski (NAP), Lorenzo Insigne (NAP), Romelu Lukaku (INT) and Lautaro Martinez (INT).

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP) should be appointed the captain for this fantasy team while Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku (INT) can be made the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

