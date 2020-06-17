Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast Final Football Match on TV As Per IST

Coppa Italia Free Live Streaming Online in India: Napoli clash with Juventus in the Coppa Italia 2019-20 final. The NAP vs JUV final promises to be a high octane encounter with both squads gunning for a first major trophy of the season. The game which will be played at the famous Stadio Olimpico in Rome behind closed doors sees the clash of two astute managers in Gennaro Gattuso and Maurizio Sarri. Napoli did well to eliminate Inter Milan in the semis while it was an equally tough competition for Juventus as they faced AC Milan in the last four. Napoli are an unpredictable team that is capable of upsets, particularly in cup competitions. JUV vs NAP Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Napoli Football Match.

David Ospina is suspended for the final prompting Gennaro Gattuso to rope in Alex Meret as his number 1. With Kostas Manolas missing, it will be Nikola Maksimovic that partners Kalidou Koulibaly at the heart of defence. Fabian Ruiz is indispensable to this Napoli squad, and he will do the bulk of running in midfield. Dries Mertens should be flanked by Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne in the attacking third. The trio have excellent ball rotation ability that could trouble the Juventus backline. Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final, Here Are Match Results of Last Five NAP vs JUV Football Games.

Juventus have some big names missing in Giorgio Chiellini, Gonzalo Higuain and Aaron Ramsey. Miralem Pjanic at the base of midfield is the one that makes Juventus tick. The Bosnian will set free Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur to venture forward and join the attack. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty against Milan in the semis, but the veteran forward is a surreal quality that does not let these things hamper his game much. Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa should start for the Bianconeri out wide and will swap flanks as the game progresses.

Coppa Italia 2019-20 final match between Napoli and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 17, 2020 (Wednesday mid-night). The NAP vs JUV football match of Coppa Italia final is scheduled to be held at 00:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 final clash will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcasters available for Coppa Italia in India. Fans can, however, follow the official social media pages of both Napoli and Juventus to stay updated with the Final encounter.

The final of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final match will also not be live-streamed on any channel in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament in India. Moments from the match, including goals and live scores, will, however, be available on online platforms. The two teams will not afford much space to each other, which makes up for a game of few chances. Expect Juventus to prevail at the end but only just.

