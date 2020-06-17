JUV vs NAP Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Napoli Football Match

Cristiano Ronaldo and Dries Mertens Will be Among the Players to Watch Out (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Juventus will aim for a record 14th title when they face Napoli in the Coppa Italia 2020 final on Wednesday. Maurizio Sarri’s side, most successful in the competition with 13 titles, scrapped into the final after edging AC Milan on goal differences after a stalemate in the second leg at home with Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss being the only real highlight of that game. Napoli did much better in the semis and beat Inter Milan 2-1 to advance to their Coppa Italia final since 2014, also the last time that lifted this title. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Juventus vs Napoli final clash, please scroll down for all information. Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final: Preview & Probable Team Line-Ups of NAP vs JUV Match.

Dries Mertens scored the vital goal that put Napoli in the summit clash and also made him the club’s all-time leading top-scorer with 122 goals. But the other hero for Napoli in the semi-final second-leg was goalkeeper David Ospina, who unfortunately is suspended for the final after seeing a yellow card against Inter. Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso will have to sweat over the fitness of centre-back Kostas Manolas and defender Kevin Malcuit. Similarly, Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey will be the absentees for Juventus. Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final, Here Are Match Results of Last Five NAP vs JUV Games.

Juventus vs Napoli, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Veteran and Juventus custodian Gianluigi Buffon (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Juventus vs Napoli, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The defenders mostly pick themselves. We will go with three defenders and they are Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Giovanni Di Lorenzo (NAP).

Juventus vs Napoli, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Fabian Ruiz (NAP) and Douglas Costa (JUV) are sure starters and have also been in top form. They are must-picks. Adrien Rabiot (JUV) and Piotr Zielinski (NAP) will be the other two midfielders.

Juventus vs Napoli, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Paulo Dybala (JUV), Dries Mertens (NAP) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) will form the three-man front-line and can be the most devastating trio too.

Juventus vs Napoli, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gianluigi Buffon (JUV), Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Giovanni Di Lorenzo (NAP), Fabian Ruiz (NAP) and Douglas Costa (JUV), Adrien Rabiot (JUV) and Piotr Zielinski (NAP), Paulo Dybala (JUV), Dries Mertens (NAP) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) has always been the man of the final. It is his breeding ground, He should be made the captain of this fantasy team while Napoli forward Dries Mertens (NAP) should be made the vice-captain. Fabian Ruiz (NAP) is also another option in case you are looking for a third choice.

