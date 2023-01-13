Napoli are running away with the league title as things stand in the Italian Serie A and Juventus will be eager to make it a two-way race when they play Napoli in an away tie. With 44 points from 17 games, Napoli have by far been the best side in Italy. Juventus were initially struggling to break into the top four but their brilliant form off late couples with the poor run of the two Milan sides means they are now second with 37 points. Playing at the Diego Armando Stadium in Naples is never easy for any opposition and Juventus will need to be at their very best. Massimiliano Allegri is a multiple Scudetto winner and if there is one coach that can get valuable points from crunch positions, it is him. Napoli versus Juventus will be streaming on the Voot app from 1:30 AM IST. Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti Among Five Nominees for FIFA The Best Men’s Coach Award 2022.

Piotr Zielinski is set to return to the starting eleven for Napoli and will replace Elif Elmas in midfield. Victor Osimhen has made a lot of headlines for his fine showing in Italy and it will not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the left wing could wreak havoc with his skills and speed and Juventus cannot accord him much space.

Dusan Vlahovic, Paul Pogba, Leonardo Bonucci, and Juan Cuadrado are the big names missing for Juventus. World Cup winning star Angel Di Maria will line up alongside Arkadiuz Milik in a two-man forward line. Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic will be deployed a wing-backs with Manuel Locatelli as central midfielder. Federico Cheisa is an interesting option to come off the bench should Juventus find themselves chasing the game.

Juventus will fight till the very end but the Napoli challenge may ultimately result in disappointment for them. Cristiano Ronaldo Finds No Place in FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2022 Nominees List; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Nominated.

When is Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli vs Juventus will occur at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples. The match will be played on January 14, starting at 1.15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Sports 18 has the broadcasting rights for the Serie A 2022-23. You can watch the Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli vs Juventus live on Sports 18/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Napoli vs Juventus match will also be available online. JioCinema will provide live streaming of the Serie A match between these two teams and other games in the league for fans in India. Fans can use the JioCinema app or website to watch live streaming of this contest.

