FIFA has finally released the list of nominees for FIFA The Best Men's Player 2022 award. Unfortunately, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to be a part of it. FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi, Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and reigning Ballon d'Or champion Karim Benzema have managed to make the list. Argentina's young sensation Julian Alvarez has been also included. Marcelo’s Bromance With Cristiano Ronaldo Continues! Brazil Star Does the ‘SIUUU’ Celebration After Scoring for Olympiacos.

Cristiano Ronaldo Not Included in FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2022 Nominees List

#TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Nominees: 🇦🇷Julián Álvarez 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jude Bellingham 🇫🇷Karim Benzema 🇧🇪Kevin De Bruyne 🇳🇴Erling Haaland 🇲🇦Achraf Hakimi 🇧🇷Vinícius Junior 🇵🇱Robert Lewandowski 🇸🇳Sadio Mané 🇫🇷Kylian Mbappé 🇦🇷Lionel Messi 🇭🇷Luka Modrić 🇧🇷Neymar 🇪🇬Mohamed Salah — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)