FIFA has announced a five-man list for FIFA The Best Men's Coach Award. Lionel Scaolni, who helped Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, is currently among the favourites for the title. Meanwhile, Italian gaffer Carlo Ancelotti has also made the list. Ancelotti's Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Champions Leaguer 2021-22 champions. Apart from these two Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Morocco head coach Walid Regragui and France gaffer Didier Deschamps have been also nominated. Cristiano Ronaldo Finds No Place in FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2022 Nominees List; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Nominated.

FIFA The Best Men’s Coach Award 2022 Nominees

