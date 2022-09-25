Netherlands will square off against Belgium in a Group D match of the UEFA Nations League 2022. The match will be played at Amsterdam Arena in the Netherlands. The hosts will look to get only one point in this game to top the group and secure a place in the Finals of the Nations League. On the other hand, Belgium must score four goals against Holland in this fixture to advance in the European competition. Both teams will head into this contest off the back of wins in their previous games. UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Netherlands, Belgium Register Wins As Kylian Mbappe Shines for France

Louis Van Gaal has enjoyed an impressive spell so far as the coach of Holland and is expected to play a strong squad against an attacking-minded Belgium. Memphis Depay is likely to stay on the bench after being withdrawn in the last match due to muscle injury. Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong will be given the responsibilities to control the midfield. For Belgium, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne would lead the visitors' attack in the final third. With the Finals berth in sights, both teams are expected to go all out to win this game.

When is Netherlands vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Netherlands vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at Amsterdam Arena. The game will be held on September 26, 2022 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Netherlands vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the football tournament in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Netherlands vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Belgium match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

