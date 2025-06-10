Continuing their winning streak, Croatia thrashed Czechia 5-1 in their Group L match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, played in front of a home crowd at Osijek. After an almost goalless first half, Andrej Kramaric broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead. The second half started with Tomas Soucek leveling the score for Czechia. However, Croatia got their machines running with Luka Modric scoring via a penalty, and then Ivan Perisic added a third to the scoreline. Ante Budimir converted yet another penalty in the 72nd minute, as Andrej Kramaric slammed his second and Vatreni's fifth goal of the contest to clinch the contest 5-1 and top their group heading into the international break. Italy 2–0 Moldova FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Giacomo Raspadori, Andrea Cambiaso Score As Coach Luciano Spalletti’s Tenture Comes to an End.

Croatia Wins Big

