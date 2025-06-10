Looking to make a comeback from a 0-3 loss against Norway, coach Luciano Spalletti’s last game with the Italy national football team ended on a high, with the Azzuri beating Moldova 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Spalletti, who was sacked a day before, coached Italy from the sidelines as Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring for the Nazionale in the 42nd minute. Andrea Cambiaso doubled the scoreline as soon as the second half began, with the visitors, Moldova, still on the lookout for their first goal. The Azzuri maintained their lead at Mapei Stadium until the whistle, and clinched three vital points in Group I. Luciano Spalletti was sacked from his head coach position on the Italy National Team After a 0–3 Loss Against Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers.

Italy Win 2-0

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)