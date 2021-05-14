Manchester City will travel to Tyneside to take on Newcastle United in their first game as the newly crowned Premier League champions. The clash will be played at the St James’ Park Stadium in Newcastle on May 14, 2021 (late Friday night). Both teams have achieved their seasonal objectives but will still be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Newcastle United vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Manchester City Crowned Premier League 2020–21 Champions, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Other City Players React to League Title Win.

With Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester City, Manchester City secured their third league title in four years. Pep Guardiola’s team are expected to make a number of changes for this clash considering their upcoming UCL final against Chelsea. Meanwhile, Newcastle United despite their struggles, managed to avoid relegation and will be aiming to record another impressive result against a top side.

When is Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Newcastle United vs Manchester City match in English Premier League (EPL) 2020-21 will take place on May 15, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the St James’ Park and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for English Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow live action online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match for its online fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel TV.

