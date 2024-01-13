Manchester City will be looking to close the gap at the top with Liverpool when it faces Newcastle United at the St James Park. The defending champions are third in the points table with 40 points half way through the season. A win for them will move them to second, two points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. Pep Guardiola has guided his team to the title plenty of times, particularly excelling in the business end of the campaign when each game is crucial. Opponents Magpies have lost four out of their last five matches and manager Eddie Howe is under a lot of pressure. Another defeat and his job could well be on the line. Newcastle United versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 PM IST. Premier League 2023-24 Transfers: Borussia Dortmund Signs Chelsea Full Back Ian Maatsen on Loan Until the End of Season.

Joelinton has a thigh problem and will likely undergo a late fitness test to check if he can make the matchday squad. Alexsander Isak leads the attack with Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron on the wings. Bruno Guimaraes is a focal point in midfield for the hosts and his role will revolve around wrestling control of the game from Manchester City. Fabian Schar and Sven Botman form the centre-back pairing.

Kevin de Bruyne may not start this game but like the FA Cup tie, he will have an impact coming off the bench. Julian Alvarez leads the attack with Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva on the wings. Mateo Kovacic has done well since the joining the champions and his link up play with Rodri in midfield will be crucial today.

When is Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Newcastle United will host Manchester City in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 13. The match will be played at St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Newcastle have a solitary win in their last 32 attempts versus Manchester City which does not bode well for them. Expect the visitors to secure a narrow 0-1 win.

