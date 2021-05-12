Manchester City were crowned the English Premier League 2020-21 champions after rivals Manchester United lost at home to Leicester City. United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made 10 changes to the starting XI. Their defeat ended City’s wait for a third league title in four seasons. Pep Guardiola’s side are now 10 points clear of United and have wrapped up the title with three games remaining. Take a look at how City players, including Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, reacted to the title victory. Manchester City Win EPL 2020-21 Title As Leicester City Beat Manchester United 2-1.

Forced to play three matches in five days, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the weekend. Against a second-string United side, Luke Thomas put Leicester City ahead in the 10th minute with a thunderbolt. But United were back at it four minutes later when Mason Greenwood cut through a wall of Leicester City defenders and found the net to equalise. Caglar Soyuncu then rose the highest in the 66th minute to restore Leicester’s lead from a corner. Pep Guardiola After Manchester City Win EPL 2020-21 Title, Says 'This Has Been a Season Like No Other, Proud to Be the Manager Here'.

His goal sparked celebrations as City were pronounced champions as the final whistle went at Old Trafford in a United defeat. Guardiola’s side had been kept waiting after their defeat to Chelsea and United’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa. But the delay only seemed temporary and it was inevitable that City would lift the title. Their wait eventually ended at Old Trafford. “Another One”, Kevin de Bruyne posted on Twitter after City were declared champions while Aguero wrote “Proud of this team.” Take a look at the reactions of players after clinching the title.

Champions!!

Another One in the Cabinet

Another One 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/1IsJ0u8yyv — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 11, 2021

City Wraps Up the Title With Tree Games to Spare

Sergio Aguero Clinches His Fifth Premier League Title With City

David Silva Congratulates His Former Teammates

Champions!! Congrats guys!! Totally deserved it!! 🏆 https://t.co/FWUXH4GfoJ — David Silva (@21LVA) May 11, 2021

Proud to Be Part of This Team

Proud to be a part of this team 💙 CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/blQ98286OV — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) May 11, 2021

Aymeric Laporte Celebrates With Rodri

CHAMPIONNNNES CHAMPIONNNNES OLE OLE OLE 🎶 👂🏻 pic.twitter.com/AOKjVevXUW — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) May 11, 2021

Its That Time of the Year

The trophy was Guardiola’s third Premier League title win with City and second this season after winning the League Cup last month. Guardiola and City will chase an unprecedented treble when they play Chelsea in their first-ever UEFA Champions League final later this month.

