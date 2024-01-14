Newcastle upon Tyne, Jan 14: Kevin De Bruyne produced a match-winning performance in his first Premier League appearance since August with a goal and an assist from the bench as Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-2 in a thrilling contest. A third consecutive win moves the champions two points behind leaders Liverpool, having played the same number of matches. Young Norwegian player Oscar Bobb scored the stoppage-time winner for Manchester City. Chelsea 1–0 Fulham, Premier League 2023–24: Cole Palmer’s Penalty Helps Blues Extend Winning Streak (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City Goal Video Highlights:

Bernardo opened the scoring for City in the 26th minute, with a delicious backheel goal. Newcastle went in ahead at the break against the run of play after a quickfire double from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

But Pep Guardiola’s men came roaring back, with De Bruyne producing a class right-foot finish on 74 minutes, just five minutes after coming on to level matters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2024 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).