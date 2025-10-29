The EFL Cup fourth round tie sees the clash of two Premier League top teams in the form of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at the St James Park. Both these clubs are full of quality with Tottenham Hotspur climbing to the third spot in the EPL standings. Newcastle United might be 12th in the points table but they are playing Champions League football and have the experience of winning the EFL Trophy last term, which is impressive. Expect a high octane game with challenges flying in from all parts. Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico, Says 'Sometimes Passion Gets the Better of Me'.

Sven Botman will be assessed late by Newcastle United in order to determine his fitness. Valentino Livramento, Harrison Ashby, Joanne Wissa, and Lewis Hall are already ruled out of the game for the hosts. Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes will be picked for the two wide attacking roles with William Osula as the central striker. Joelinton will partner Joe Willock and Lewis Miley in the three man midfield unit.

Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, and Dejan Kulusevski are all missing in action for Tottenham Hotspur which complicates their team selection. Richarlison will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the visitors with Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert creating chances out wide. Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Bergvall are good at maintaining possession and this will come in handy in a tough midfield battle.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Details

Match Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Thursday, October 30 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

In a clash of Premier League teams the fourth round of Carabao Cup 2025-26 will see Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, October 30. The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup 2025-26 match is set to be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing option, read below. Celtic Football Club Part Ways With Manager Brendan Rodgers After 1–3 Defeat to Hearts in Scottish Premiership 2025–26.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 99). Newcastle United have the edge in recent meetings with Tottenham Hotspur and given they are playing at home here, the hosts should prevail.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).