Controversy sparked when star Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Jr protested while coming off the pitch when he was substituted by coach Xabi Alonso during the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico match. Vinicius was clearly unhappy to come off when he was having a good game but Alonso wanted him off. Vinicius made hand gestures while he stormed into the tunnel. While rumours floated around with him and Alonso, Vinicius released a statement on October 29 apologising for his poor behaviour. In his statement Vinicius admitted that sometimes passion gets the better of him. Vinicius Junior Plays Down El Clasico Rift After Real Madrid’s 2–1 Win Over Barcelona in La Liga 2025–26.

Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him in El Clasico

Hoy quiero pedir disculpas a todos los madridistas por mi reacción al ser sustituido en el Clásico. Así como ya lo he hecho en persona durante el entrenamiento de hoy, también quiero pedir disculpas nuevamente a mis compañeros, club y presidente. A veces la pasión me gana por… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 29, 2025

