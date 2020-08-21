Neymar Jr was caught the eye of the netizens during the Champions League 2019-20 semi-finals as he was seen swapping jersey with Marcel Halsternberg. It was said that he had breached the COVID-19 protocols. The match was played between PSG and Leipzig which the French team won by 3-0. After the game, Neymar Jr was seen swapping jersey with Marcel Halsternberg and thus a lot of them concluded that he might not feature in the Champions League 2019-20 finals which will be played against Bayern Munich. The match will be held on August 23, 2020, at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica. But now, UEFA has given its verdict and Neymar Jr has escaped the ban. Neymar Jr Could be Banned From Playing Champions League 2019-20 Finals For Swapping Shirts With With Marcel Halstenberg, Breaches COVID-19 Protocol.

UEFA said that it was not a hard rule and hence the Brazilian escaped the ban. As per a report in the Daily Mail, the UEFA has decided to take no action. The "Return to Play" guidelines stated, "Non-compliance with the obligations set out in the UEFA Protocol may lead to disciplinary measures in accordance with the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations". Neymar has been in the news for a long time due to disciplinary issues and was banned for three matches for insulting the match officials.

Talking about the semi-final match, it Angel Di Maria who walked away with the limelight as he scored one goal and implemented a couple of assists. The netizens hailed the Argentine for his game the French giants walked away with 3-0 win. The team could either face Lyon or Bayern Munich in the finals of the Champions League 2019-20.

