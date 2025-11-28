Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: RB Leipzig has been a surprise package this season in the German Bundesliga, with the club climbing to the second spot in the points table due to their consistency. They face Mönchengladbach next in an away tie, wherein they will hope for a win in order to keep within touching distance of league leaders Bayern Munich. Opponents Mönchengladbach are on a three-game winning streak and this sets up for a high-octane clash. Mönchengladbach versus RB Leipzig will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:00 AM IST. Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli Score as Gunners Hand Bavarians First Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Nathan Ngoumou, Fabio Cristian Chiarodia, Jonas Omlin and Philipp Sander are all missing out for Mönchengladbach due to injuries. Haris Tabaković and Franck Honorat will be tasked with the goal-scoring duties in the final third. Florian Neuhaus and Yannik Engelhardt will be the two central midfielders and the duo will look to control the tempo of the clash with their slick passing range.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for RB Leipzig. Benjamin Henrichs will miss out for the visitors due to an Achilles injury. Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa will use their pace to create chances for central striker Conrad Harder in the final third. Nicolas Seiwald will sit deep and act as a cover for the backline, with Assan Ouédraogo pushing forward and supporting with the attacking play. DFB-Pokal Cup 2025–26: Harry Kane Scores Brace As Bayern Munich Beat FC Koln 4–1 To Claim 14th Straight Victory in All Competitions.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Match Details

Match Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Date Saturday, November 29 Time 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Borussia Monchengladbach is set to lock horns with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, November 29. The Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach and it will start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. This game will have chances at both ends right from the onset and could end in a 2-2 draw.

