Neymar Jr has been caught on camera while exchanging jersey with Marcel Halstenberg after PSG went on to beat RB Leipzig 3-0. However, as per the guidelines issued by the UEFA, the players are not allowed to exchange jerseys with another and if not adhere to the same, they could even be banned. The UEFA had issued the COVID-19 protocols earlier this month. Which means it is very likely that the Brazilian might not be available for the Champions League 2019-20 game against Lyon of Bayern Munich. This could also prove to be very fatal for the team. PSG Beats RB Leipzig 3-0 to Reach the Finals of the Champions League 2019-20, Netizens Hail Angel DI Maria for Prolific Records (See Tweets).

UEFA’s 31-page 'Return to play protocol' was issued earlier this month. The protocol states that the players are recommended to refrain from swapping their shirts. It further adds that non-compliance with the obligations "may lead to disciplinary measures in accordance with the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations." Which means Neymar could be banned from playing the finals of the Champions League 2019-20. The player is also be isolated for the period of 12 days and with the finals of the Champions League happening on Sunday, it could be really dangerous for the team. This the first time that the Ligue 1 champions are reaching the finals of the tournament.

Talking about the match, it was Angel Di Maria who walked away with the limelight as he scored one goal and implemented a couple of assists. The netizens hailed the Argentine for his game the French giants walked away with 3-0 win. The team could either face Lyon or Bayern Munich in the finals of the Champions League 2019-20.

