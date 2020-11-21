Neymar Jr returned back to action on Friday in a shock defeat against Monaco in the latest Ligue 1 2020-21 fixture. The Brazilian has missed a few games since the end of last month due to a groin issue but is now completely fit and will be in the starting XI for the midweek Champions League clash against RB Leipzig as confirmed by manager Thomas Tuchel. Neymar Jr Hoping To Extend Stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian made his comeback in the second half of the game against Monaco replacing Angel di Maria but wasn’t able to stop his side from falling to a third loss in Ligue 1. The Parisians were defeated by Monaco, who have now cut the gap at the top of the team standings to just four points.

PSG were in cruise control of the game after a first-half brace from Kylian Mbappe – who also returned from a hamstring injury. However, a collapse in the second period of the game, saw the Parisians suffer a shock defeat as a Kevin Volland brace and Cesc Fabregas penalty, gave Monaco a foothold on the second spot in the table.

However, the positive for PSG from the game will be the return of Neymar Jr, who missed the club’s last three games. The Brazilian will start against RB Leipzig in a much-important Champions League clash. ‘Neymar is determined. He will start against Leipzig,’ said PSG manager Tuchel in a post-match interview.

‘The match against Leipzig is going to be very difficult, but it would not have been much different if we'd won. We had to get Kylian out, not take any risk with Marquinhos and make Neymar play for a few minutes. The mix between the two matches, Monaco and Leipzig, is perhaps also a reason which explains why we lost our concentration.’ Tuchel added.

The Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig is very crucial for PSG and could have a severe impact on their season. The Parisians are currently third in their group with three points from the opening three fixtures, and inability to win this clash will see them fall behind in the race to advance from the group.

