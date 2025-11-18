Mumbai, November 18: Germany sealed their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Slovakia to top Group A. The European heavyweights have been joined at the global showpiece by the Netherlands, who cruised past Lithuania 4-0 to finish atop Group G. Leroy Sane dazzled as Germany booked their place at a 19th straight World Cup with a dominant performance against Slovakia. Nick Woltemade got the ball rolling with a towering header. Serge Gnabry was then sent through to double the lead, before Florian Wirtz teed up Leroy Sane twice in five minutes to make the game safe before half-time. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves Score Hattricks As Portugal Beat Armenia 9–1; Norway Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With 4–1 Win Over Italy.

The general direction of traffic continued towards the Slovakia goal after the break and Ridle Baku was on hand to finish off a flowing team move for five. Teenage debutant Assan Ouedraogo capped off the scoring following a delightful backheel by Sane.

Meanwhile, Netherlands wrapped up their World Cup qualification with a decisive victory over Lithuania in Amsterdam. The Dutch were in control from the start, and a giveaway allowed them to strike quickly, with Tijjani Reijnders sweeping in a right-footed finish.

Cody Gakpo then doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after a handball in the area. Xavi Simons stretched it to three before a rampaging run from Donyell Malen completed the scoring. Gabriel Magalhees Ruled Out After Thigh Injury on International Duty for Brazil.

Despite their defeat, Slovakia are still in the running for a place in the World Cup after finishing second in the table to reach the 16-team UEFA Play-off competition. Also there are Poland, who edged past Malta in their final fixture to secure the runners-up spot in Group G.

In Group L, the qualifying campaign ended on a dramatic note as Croatia fought back to secure a last-gasp victory over Montenegro, while Czechia put six past Gibraltar. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland edged past Luxembourg in Group A to end their preliminaries on a high note.

