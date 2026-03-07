Mumbai, March 7: Exiled Iranian opposition leader Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last Shah, has become the latest high-profile target of Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus. In a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the comedians, one of them dressed as Adolf Hitler, successfully posed as senior advisors to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a lengthy Zoom call.

The prank involved a 40-to-60-minute discussion where the comedians led Pahlavi to believe that Germany was preparing to join a military coalition with Israel and the United States. Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah of Iran, responded positively to suggestions of increased military pressure on Tehran, including potential strikes. The exchange took a surreal turn when one of the pranksters appeared on camera with a characteristic mustache and slicked hair, introducing himself as "Adolf" and claiming to be the Chancellor's "best friend." Donald Trump Calls Reza Pahlavi ‘An Option’ for Iran’s Future As Leadership Collapses.

Russian Prankster Posing as 'Adolf Hitler' Trick Reza Pahlavi

Despite the absurdity of a participant appearing in a Hitler costume, Pahlavi continued the dialogue in a professional manner. The pranksters claimed that German intelligence was "ready to bomb Tehran" and proposed the supply of Taurus missiles to a coalition. Pahlavi reportedly welcomed what he believed was a "firm stance" from the German government, stating that a larger coalition would prevent the US and Israel from appearing isolated in their crusade against the Islamic Republic.

In one particularly bizarre moment, the "Adolf" character told Pahlavi that his grandfather had known Pahlavi’s father in the 1940s while serving in the German army. Pahlavi replied, "That's very interesting, good to know," further highlighting the lack of vetting by his team. The call only ended when Pahlavi’s advisor, Justin Forsyth, eventually pulled him away for a separate phone call. Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Exiled Crown Prince Emerges as Focal Point in Escalating Iran Protests.

The prank comes at a sensitive time in German-Iranian relations. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who took office in 2025, has generally maintained a firm but cautious stance, recently emphasising the need to maintain Iran’s territorial integrity to prevent a state collapse that could trigger a migration crisis in Europe. The false promises made by the pranksters stood in direct contrast to official German policy, which has been more muted regarding direct military strikes compared to Washington.

Critics and supporters of the Iranian regime have seized on the video to question Pahlavi’s judgment and the security protocols of his inner circle. Even some of his loyalists described the episode as an "embarrassing" failure of administrative vetting. Pahlavi has yet to issue a formal public statement regarding the incident.

The duo, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, are notorious for targeting global leaders and public figures, including former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and various US senators. While they deny being state-sponsored, they are frequently accused of having links to Russian intelligence services, as their targets often align with the Kremlin’s geopolitical interests.

