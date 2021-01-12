NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: Bengaluru FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in their next encounter in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday (January 12). Although Bengaluru, NorthEast – who are placed at sixth and seventh position – aren't in a terrible position in the team standings, their recent form hasn't been pleasant. While United haven't won any of their last six games, Bengaluru have lost each of their last four games. Hence, both sides would be desperate to get a win under their belt. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of NEUFC vs BFC match. NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

The two clubs share a rich history as they have locked horns on nine previous occasions. Bengaluru dominate the head-to-head record with five victories. Only one game went in the Highlander's favour whereas the remaining three fixtures resulted in draws. The two teams last locked horns in December 2019 which saw a 2-2 draw. Although the previous results are in Bengaluru's favour, nothing much can separate the two teams at the moment. This match indeed has all the possibility of finishing in a draw. As the game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, , Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 12 (Tuesday). The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and it is set to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs BFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

