NorthEast United gears up to face East Bengal in their final group stage matchup with place in the playoffs guaranteed. The Highlanders are currently fifth in the points table with 35 points from 23 matches played and it has been a largely positive campaign for them, which can get even better as the business end of the campaign draws closer. Opponents East Bengal on the other hand will not progress further and their redemption in form came in late. A poor early part of the season has costed them dearly as they occupy the 8th spot in the standings. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United will be missing Hamza Regragui for this game as he is not fully fit. Alaeddine Ajaraie will be their star player in the final third as he looks to create openings in the opposition half. Mohammed Bemammer will make the side tick with his slick passing game, allowing Macarton Nickson to venture forward and support the attack.

Dimitrios Diamantakos received his marching orders for East Bengal in their last match and he is now suspended. The combinational play of Raphael Messi Bouli and PV Vishnu will be crucial here. Mahesh Singh Naorem will try and utilize his pace to create openings from out wide. Souvik Chakrabarti will be the enforcer in midfield, trying to create chances for the frontman. Check out NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC match details and viewing options below.

When is NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Fifth placed NorthEast United will look to cement its position in top six with win in the final league match against East Bengal FC. The NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 8. Check out the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25: Playoffs-Bound NorthEast United Target First Win in Shillong vs East Bengal.

Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Fans in India can watch the NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming online for free. NorthEast United playing at home should create enough chances in this game to secure a win.

