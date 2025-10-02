Nottingham Forest will be back in action in the UEFA Europe League 2025-26 as they will take on FC Midtjylland in their next match of the league stage. Nottingham Forest started their campaign with a draw against Real Betis. Meanwhile, FC Midtjylland defeated Sturm Graz and secured important three points early in the competition. Nottingham Forest have underwent a coach change recently, with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou taking up charge. Under him, Nottingham has been in a terrible run of form. They have failed to win any of their opening five matches across all competitions with their new head coach at the helm and also conceded ten goals. Barcelona 1-2 PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Senny Mayulu, Goncalo Ramos Score As Defending Champions Earn Narrow Win Over Blaugrana.

FC Midtjylland will be rather confident entering this fixture because of the win they had in their last game and the recent poor form of Nottingham Forest. They were the runners-up of the Danish Superliga last season and they will want to push as much they can to go deep in the UEFA Europa League. Midtjylland extended their winning streak in all competitions to four matches under 39-year-old head coach Mike Tullberg and they will aim to hold on to the momentum. They have only won once in Europe against an English opposition. It was against Manchester United back in 2016.

Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland Match Details

Match Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland Date Friday, October 03 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Nottingham Forest will clash with FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Friday, October 03. The Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland online viewing options, read below. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post). How to Watch Live Streaming of Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

