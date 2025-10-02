Looking to maintain their perfect record this season, Barcelona hosted defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at home, where the visitors managed to beat the home side in a narrow contest, which went down to the wire. Ferran Torres opened the scoring for Barca and provided the club with a lead as early as the 19th minute. However, Senny Mayulu managed to level the score in the 38th minute, bringing both teams to parity. Both teams tried hard to hit the decisive shot, but it was PSG’s Goncalo Ramos, who scored the winner for the defending champions in the 90th minute, handing Ligue 1 club their second-straight win, and breaking Barcelona’s streak. Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos to Dominant Victory.

PSG Notch Narrow Win

Full Time at the Estadi Olímpic

