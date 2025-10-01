17-year-old Italian striker Francesco Camarda scored his first goal of Serie A against Bologna. Camarda signed for AC Milan in the 2023-24 season and currently, he is on loan with Lecce. While trailing 2-1, Camarda's header helped Lecce find parity. After his goal, star footballer and AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared a post on social media. In the post he shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM which Camarda sent to him in 2019. In the message, an 11-year-old Camarda revealed to Zlatan that he is a big AC Milan fan and he thanked Zlatan for joining AC Milan. He also said 'My Name is Francesco Camarda'. Zlatan revealed the DM of Camarda and captioned it as 'Now everybody knows your name, not only me.' Fans loved how Zlatan remembered and recognised the young talent and the post went viral on social media. 'You're Not Strong...' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Shaking Hands With Journalist Following Al-Nassr's Win Against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker

31 dec 2019: My name is FRANCESCO CAMARDA 28 sep 2025: Now everybody knows your name, not only me pic.twitter.com/mxOT3NH5lY — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 29, 2025

