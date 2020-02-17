Odion Ighalo Can Fill Romelu Lukaku’s Void at Manchester United, Says Former Arsenal Striker Nwankwo Kanu

Odion Ighalo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

He may have come in as a short-term prospect at Manchester United, but former Arsenal forward Nwankwo Kanu believes Odion Ighalo will successfully fill the void left behind by Romelu Lukaku in his short time at Old Trafford. Lukaku left United for Inter Milan in the summer transfer window last year while Nigerian Ighalo joined on deadline day last month from China. And although he is seen as someone that will be at United only for this season, former Arsenal man Kanu feels that although he is not a marquee signing, Ighalo can be a perfect replacement for the departed Belgian. The on-loan 32-year-old is expected to make his United debut against Chelsea on February 17, 2020 (Monday) when United return to action post the winter break. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hits Out at Paul Pogba’s Agent Mino Raiola.

“Yes he can replace him (Lukaku),” Kanu was quoted as saying by Goal. “If you watch him play, you’d find out that he is strong and can score goals. What he needs is the service. In this team, I am sure his game will improve because the team has great players.” Ighalo, a former Watford striker, joined United on a six-month loan from Chinese club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua with a buy-back option to the Premier League side.

“Despite playing in the Chinese league, Ighalo is not a player you would look down on and say he is not a good player. I believe in him and I know he can deliver if given the chance,” added Kanu, who played 197 times for Arsenal and was an important part of the invincibles team of 2004. “Bringing him to Old Trafford means that those in the club believe in his ability, and we have to respect that. I don’t think he will not disappoint because he will give them value for their money.”

Oghalo’s signing for United came with a lot of drama. The club had been in the market in search for a striker especially after the injury to in-form forward Marcus Rashford. But were in danger of ending the winter transfer window without one before Ighalo was contacted hours before within the deadline. Both sides eventually somehow managed to scrap the deal through with United also agreeing to insert a buy-option in the striker’s six-month loan contract.