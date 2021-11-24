Buoyed by their 4-2 win over NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru will be looking to maintain their winning momentum against Odisha FC. The Sunil Chettri led BFC looked like a completely different team in comparison to last season. Showing more intent on the ball in the opening game. They could have scored more such was their intensity and Odisha will be wary of the threat posed by their frontmen. For Opponents Odisha, well they remain the only team in the competition who have not played a game so far and all eyes will be on them as they open their account. They finished bottom of the table last term and fans will hope of a better showing this time around. Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Jayesh Rane impressed for Bengaluru in the no 10 slot and chipped in with a second-half goal. Bruno Ramires and Suresh Singh’s partnership in central midfield was not up to the mark as they left behind space for the Highlanders to counter. Although Odisha will be defensive in their approach, BFC’s midfield must press them high up the pitch. Another concern for BFC is Sunil Chettri looked off the pace in his wide forward role and the Indian captain needs to be involved more.

Victor Mongil and Hector Rodas in defence have their task cut out for Odisha as they look to keep the formidable BFC attackers at bay. The presence of Javi Hernandez, who was roped from ATK, is certainly a big boost for Odisha as he has the experience of being part of a winning ISL team. Add Indian international Vinit Rai in midfield and Odisha can certainly match Bengaluru in that department.

When is Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama. The match will take place on November 24, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs BFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

Odisha have never beaten Bengaluru and the trend is likely to continue with the latter expected to win this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).