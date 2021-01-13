Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC are all set to lock horns against each other GMC Stadium in Goa in the Indian Super League 2020-21 match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Odisha FC is placed on number 11 of the points table with six points whereas, Chennaiyin FC is on the eighth spot of the ISL 2020-21 points table. Both teams have played 10 games so far in the Indian Super League 20220-21. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Odisha has won only one game in the tournament so far. Whereas, Chennaiyin FC look a little better as compared to their opponents. Odisha ended up losing six games. Rest of their matches ended with a draw. The team from South has won a couple of games lost three. Their remaining games ended up with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 13 (Tuesday). The match will be held at the GMC Stadium and it is set to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs CFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

