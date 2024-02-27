Chennaiyin FC put up a spirited show but suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against East Bengal FC in an away match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. Nandhakumar Sekar (65th minute) scored the only goal of the match for the Red and Gold Brigade in the second half. ISL 2023–24: Confident Punjab FC Aim To Be Back on Winning Ways Against Hyderabad FC.

Chennaiyin had a positive start as they kept the opposition defenders under pressure with an attacking display. Five minutes into the game Vincy Barretto’s good run off the right flank led to a shot towards the near post but it missed the target. Later in the 29th minute, Farukh Choudhary found himself close to the target after Rahim Ali set it up for him but the 27-year-old’s strike went just wide of the goal.

After a barren first half, both teams continued their hunt for the opening goal. Chennaiyin striker Jordan Murray came close to scoring twice in eight minutes but lacked the finishing touch. The first opportunity came in the 54th minute when his shot from outside the box went wide before Barretto got in a brilliant cross off the right wing but Jordan’s header was saved by the keeper. Santosh Trophy 2023–24: Manipur Move to Top of Group B; Mizoram, Railways Register Wins.

It was the hosts who managed to break the deadlock when Sekar’s right-footed shot deflected into the net off Bikash's leg. Chennaiyin will now return home to take on table-toppers Odisha FC on Sunday whereas East Bengal will also face the same opponent in an away game on Thursday.

