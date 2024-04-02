Punjab will be looking to break into the top six when they take on Odisha this evening in the Indian Super League. The newly promoted club have managed 21 points from 19 games and are currently 8th in the standings. They head into the clash on the back of a pulsating 3-3 draw with FC Goa. Making it to the play-offs in their debut campaign will certainly be an achievement for the club and for that, they need consistency in their performance. Odisha are without a win in their last two games and have dropped to the third spot in the standings. They have quality players nevertheless and should easily make it to the next round. ISL 2023–24: Mumbai City FC Strengthen Position at Top With 3–0 Win Over Hyderabad FC.

Odisha did not create many chances against Bengaluru in the last game, despite having the likes of Roy Krishna and Princeton Rebello in the final third. The duo will once again slot in attack with Aniket Jadhav and Isak Vanlalruatfela on the wings. Ahmed Jahouh is likely to be man-marked heavily and his performance has a lot of impact on their build-up play. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Mumbai City FC Takes Pole Position in the Points Table After 3-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC.

Luka Majcen and Wilmar Jordan Gil will form the front two for Punjab FC with the visitors opting for a 4-3-1-2 formation. The duo was on the scoresheet in the last game and their combination play gives the side an edge. Madih Talal will slot in as the attacking playmaker and his primary role will be to act as a link between midfield and attack.

When Is Odisha FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Odisha FC will face Punjab FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 2. The OFC vs PFC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Odisha FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Odisha FC vs Punjab FC. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Odisha FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a livestream viewing option of the Odisha FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Odisha have quality in all departments but given their recent form, they will likely settle for a draw here.

