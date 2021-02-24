The ISL 2021 will bring in the match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC. Now, both teams have had quite contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the Dream11 team which you give you the right mix of midfielders, forwards and goalkeeper. This will help you build your Dream11 team. But first, let’s have a look at their positions on the ISL 2020-21 points table. Mumbai City FC stands on number two of the ISL 2021 points table with 34 points in their kitty. ISL 2020-21 Points Table Updated.

The team has won 10 games out of 18. They have lost only four matches and the rest have ended with a draw. Odisha FC on the other hand has had quite a dismal season so far. They stand on number 11 of the points table. The team has nine points in their kitty with only one win out of 18 games played by 18. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 team below:

Odisha City FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

Odisha City FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Defenders – Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

Odisha City FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Midfielders – Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC) and Cole Alexander (OFC) must be your midfielders.

Odisha City FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Forwards – Adam Le Fondre (MCFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Laishram Singh (OFC) must be your forward for this clash.

Odisha City FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Laishram Singh (OFC).

Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) should be made the captain of your Dream11 team. While Diego Mauricio (OFC) should be chosen as vice-captain.

