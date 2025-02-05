Super Bowl 2025 will be the 59th edition of the mega event, to be played at Caesars Superdome at New Orleans. The mega match, between Kansas City chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will have many celebrities including Lionel Messi. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacted to the news calling the Inter Miami star GOAT of his sport. Mahomes said, “Lionel Messi attending the Super Bowl on Sunday? He's the GOAT of his profession and have someone like that at the game it would be awesome to showcase who I am and what talent I have. I got to watch him when he played in Kansas and he scored couple of goals.” Watch the video below. On Which TV Channel Super Bowl 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Match in India?.

Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Playing in Front of Lionel Messi

SOLO RESPETOS Y ELOGIOS DE MAHOMES PARA MESSI 🏈🤝⚽️ La estrella de los #ChiefsKingdom contó qué significa para él presencia del '10' en el #SBLIX.#MundoNFL #SuperBowlLIX pic.twitter.com/d8Jy2uiF0D — Mundo NFL (@MundoNFL) February 4, 2025

