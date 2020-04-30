Padma Shri Chuni Goswami, Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer Dies at 82

Chuni Goswami (Photo Credits: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, a Padma Shri award recipient and former Indian footballer and first-class cricketer has passed away at the age of 82 following a cardiac arrest as reported by his family. Goswami is one of the biggest names in the footballing history of India and has represented the national team from 1956 to 1964. After he bid adieu to the national team, Goswami turned his focus to cricket and represented Bengal in Ranji Trophy. Twitterati Pay Their Tributes to Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer.

Regarded as the original superstar of Indian football, Goswami played for India 50 times. He led them when they won gold in the 1962 Asian Games and a silver in the 1964 Asia Cup. He also had a long stint for Mohun Bagan, for whom he played since the age of eight. In his college days, he captained Calcutta University in both football and cricket in the same year.

He also led Bengal in Ranji Trophy, which included leading them to the final. He took 8/97 when a combined team of East and Central Zone, then the weakest zonal side in India, beat Garry Sobers' West Indians in 1966-67.